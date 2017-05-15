Titans sign 5 players, including 4 try-outs from minicamp

By Published:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee Titans have signed five players, including four who took part in their rookie minicamp on a try-out basis.

The Titans announced the moves Monday.

They signed defensive lineman Jimmy Staten, originally a fifth-round pick by Seattle in 2014 out of Middle Tennessee. The other try-outs added include defensive lineman Cameron Robbins of Northwestern, linebacker Johnny Ragin of Oregon and cornerback Trevon Hartfield of Southwestern Oklahoma State.

Tennessee also signed kicker Jordan Gay who spent three seasons with Buffalo last season and played 30 games with the Bills in 2014 and 2015 as a kickoff specialist.

The Titans waived defensive lineman Roderick Henderson and linebacker Reshard Cliett.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s