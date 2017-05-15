Suspect shot and killed after police pursuit in Carter County and Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY (WJHL) – Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford said a suspect has been shot and killed on University Parkway in Johnson City.

Johnson City Police Chief Mark Sirois also told News Channel 11 that the Sheriff’s Office was pursuing a suspect that was reportedly armed. Sirois said the suspect stopped by the side of the road and shots were fired. The suspect was taken to the hospital. Sirois said no officers were injured. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been notified about the shooting and will respond to the scene.

Johnson City Police and Tennessee Highway Patrol are currently blocking traffic on all four lanes of University Parkway near Milligan Highway.  This is the section of the road just before it reaches South Roan Street.

Officers did not say when the road could reopen.

