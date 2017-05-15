McAuliffe announces grants for veterans to become teachers

The Associated Press Published:
William and Mary (image courtesy of WAVY)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has announced a new grant to help military veterans become teachers.

The governor announced Friday that the state had received a $400,000 federal grant to help establish a new center at the College of William and Mary’s school of education to guide and assist veterans and those poised to leave the military who are interested in being teachers.

Virginia has one of the largest veteran and military populations in the country, as well as a public school teacher shortage.

 

