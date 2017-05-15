Man dies after pickup truck crashes into Tennessee lake

MOORESBURG, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a man whose pickup truck went into Cherokee Lake in eastern Tennessee.

Media outlets report the body of 20-year-old Austin W. Fleenor of Treadway was found in the lake Saturday near U.S. Route 11 in Mooresburg.

Police say Fleenor’s vehicle left the road and entered the lake. His body was found outside of the vehicle.

Tennessee Highway Patrol Lt. Rick Garrison says the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)