Man battling cancer biking from Kingsport to Memphis with message “don’t give up”

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – One man fighting cancer is riding his bike from Kingsport to Memphis to raise awareness for melanoma cancer.

While fighting Stage 3 melanoma at 62-years-old Roger “Buddy” Boane, said he has been training for this bike ride for nine months. He left from the Lynn Garden KFC in Kingsport at 7 a.m. Monday.

Boane said he hopes to bike nearly 100 miles a day and end at the Memphis pyramid on Saturday.

He said he hopes to raise awareness for melanoma and inspire others fighting their own battles.

“Don’t give up, don’t sit in that chair and feel sorry for yourself. Get a good group of people around you, a support group, that can help push you to limits that you may not even have done without cancer,” Boane said.

He said he also hopes to raise money for a foundation to help others battling melanoma. You can find out more about his journey and how to donate to his cause at helpbuddyfightcancer.org.

