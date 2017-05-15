Lady Vol basketball camp dates set

KNOXVILLE — Tennessee Women’s Basketball Day Camp dates have been set for June 5-7, and complete information now is available on UTSports.com.

Lady Vol Day Camp will be held for youngsters aged 6-12 and will run June 5-7. Both morning (8 a.m. to noon) and afternoon (1 to 5 p.m.) sessions are offered. The cost is $175.00 per session. Please note that if the camper is attending both sessions of day camp, lunch is not provided.

The camp deposit is $75.00 (balance due prior to camp online with credit card, or at registration with cashier’s check, money order or cash). Registration for the morning session takes place from 7:30 to 8 a.m. ET on June 5 at Thompson-Boling Arena, while registration for the afternoon session is later that day from noon to 1 p.m.

Each camper will receive basic skills and fundamental instruction from skilled coaches, Lady Vol players and Tennessee Head Coach Holly Warlick.