JCPD: 10-year-old girl escapes after attempted kidnapping near bus stop

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Johnson City Police continue to search for a man they said tried to grab a child as she got off the school bus.

The incident happened Thursday near a bus stop on S. Roan Street.

Captain Matt Howell said a 10-year-old girl was getting off the school bus around 3:30 in the afternoon when she was approached by a stranger.

“He did make verbal contact with her, and stated that he had something for the parents, and she told the suspect that she was going to grab her parents, and that’s when he grabbed her by the arm,” Howell said.

Captain Howell said the good news is the 10-year-old had only seconds to react, and did the right thing by finding a way to escape and run home.

The suspect is described as a white male, possibly in his early 40’s, with short brown hair and a short brown beard.

He is believed to be of medium build, approximately 5’9″ tall, and have pale skin.

The suspect was last seen wearing a red shirt and baggy blue jeans and was seen driving off in an older model gold, or tan vehicle.

“We’ve canvassed the neighborhood, we’ve checked for any businesses that might have videos, and we are doing everything we can to locate that person,” Howell said.

We spoke to people who live nearby on S. Roan Street like Joann Brown.

When we spoke to Brown Monday morning she said she still felt shaken knowing something like this happened so close to where she lives.

“It’s just scared me to death, I’ve got four granddaughters, and I wouldn’t let them out here, not now,” Brown said.

If you have any information that could help police you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 423-434-6158.

