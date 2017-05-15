Investigation underway into death of Carter Co. inmate

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – First District Attorney General Tony Clark, Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford and TBI special agents are investigating the death of a Carter County inmate.

On Monday, the inmate was found unresponsive in his cell.

He was then taken to Sycamore Shoals Hospital, where he later died.

TBI officials said the investigation is active and ongoing, and the name of the deceased inmate is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

