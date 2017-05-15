Freeman hits 3-run HR, Braves beat Blue Jays 10-6

By Published:

By IAN HARRISON
Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) – Freddie Freeman hit his 13th homer, Nick Markakis had three RBIs and the Atlanta Braves snapped Toronto’s five-game win streak with a 10-6 victory over the Blue Jays on Monday night.

Matt Kemp had four hits and scored three times for the Braves, who have won three of four.

Freeman matched Washington’s Ryan Zimmerman and Milwaukee’s Eric Thames atop the NL home run leaderboard with a three-run shot off Leonel Campos. Freeman’s long drive to center was the big blow in Atlanta’s four-run sixth.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s