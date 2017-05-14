TDOT crews begin to remove debris at Hawkins Co. landslide site

Related Coverage Hawkins County EMA: Landslide shuts down part of Hwy 70 N near Cave Springs

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- Tennessee Department of Transportation crews were in the process of removing rocks and boulders Sunday on Highway 70 N, just one day after a landslide shut down part of the road.

Hawkins County Emergency Management officials were called to the area of Highway 70 N near Cave Springs around 11a.m. Saturday.

Hawkins County EMA Director Gary Murrell said that’s when crews discovered a pile of rocks and debris laying in the roadway.

Sunday morning, TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi said crews were hauling equipment into the area and getting the work site ready for crews to come in on Monday.

Highway 70 N is currently closed between Cave Springs Road and Clinch Valley Road.

No further details were available Sunday on how long this closure will last.

Stay with News Channel 11 as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.