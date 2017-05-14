Police identify I-95 shooting victims; 3rd victim treated for injuries

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police have identified the two women who died in an early morning shooting on I-95 in Richmond Sunday.

Police say that the driver was Tanna D. Gardner, 23, of Richmond and Sharayne Danielle Nichole Holland, 26, of Manassas was the passenger who later died in the hospital.

The incident happened around 3:40 a.m. on I-95 northbound at Exit 75.

State Police were called to I-95 at the exit where the car was stopped. The 2017 Nissan that Gardner and Holland were in was headed northbound on I-95 when a newer model white four-door sedan pulled up along the driver’s side and fired at the car.

Police say the car was shot several times. Seven people were in the victims’ car at the time of the shooting.

A male passenger was also taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries have been reported.

Virginia State Police are considering this to be a targeted incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has information about the shooting is asked to please contact the Virginia State Police at (804) 553-3445 or #77 on a cell phone, or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov