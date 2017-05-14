Married couple from Iowa killed in Kentucky plane crash

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) – A married couple from Iowa was killed early Friday afternoon when their plane crashed in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

Christian County emergency officials identified them as 69-year-old Dominic and Dr. Dianne Giammetta, 55, of Bettendorf, Iowa.

Nearby residents called authorities and described what sounded like a downed aircraft off Shurdan Creek Road around 12:10 p.m., according to Captain Chris Miller with the sheriff’s office.

First responders located the crashed plane in a densely wooded area behind a field. The wreckage and debris spanned a wide area, about 50 to 75 yards by 50 to 75 yards.

PHOTOS: Plane crash in Hopkinsville

“Usually that indicates the severity of the crash, how hard the aircraft hits the earth,” Capt. Miller told News 2. “The plane is beyond recognizable.”

Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board arrived on the scene Saturday morning to begin a two to three day process of speaking with witnesses, analyzing the wreckage, and working to determine the cause of the crash.

According to an NTSB spokesperson, the plane was en route from Davenport, Iowa, to Muscle Shoals, Alabama, when it went down.

ABC affiliate WAAY-TV says a representative at Northwest Regional Airport in Muscle Shoals learned the plane was supposed to land between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Friday. The area is a popular stopping place for people traveling from the Midwest to Florida.

The Federal Aviation Administration identified the aircraft as a Beechcraft Bonanza BE36, a small single-engine aircraft with six seats.

The FAA is investigating alongside the NTSB.

The governor of Kentucky, Matt Bevin, released a statement Friday night that says, “We’ve received word of a multiple fatality plane crash in Hopkinsville. For all Kentuckians who understand the power of prayer, please join me in praying for the families and friends of those affected, and for strength and wisdom for our first responders.”