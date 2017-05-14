Endangered Child Alert issued for missing 13-year-old from East Ridge

WHITE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An Endangered Child Alert has been issued for a missing 13-year-old from East Ridge.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported Matthew Hancock missing late Saturday night.

Matthew was last seen riding a blue mountain bike and wearing gray shorts and a dark T-shirt.

He is 5 feet tall, 93 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He wears dark-rimmed glasses.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the East Ridge Police Department at 423-867-3718 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

The TBI also reported a 17-year-old White County girl missing late Saturday night.