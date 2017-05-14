Armed inmate killed, hostage rescued at hospital

GENEVA, Ill. (AP) – Authorities say two nurses were taken hostage at different times during an hours-long standoff with an armed jail inmate at a northern Illinois hospital.

Kane County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Patrick Gengler says the inmate was fatally shot by a SWAT team that quickly moved in to Delnor Hospital in Geneva after negotiations broke down Saturday afternoon. Gengler identified the inmate as 21-year-old Tywon Salters.

Gengler says two female nurses were taken hostage at different points during the standoff. He says one nurse was being held hostage when Salters was shot. Gengler says she was “extremely emotional and upset,” but appeared to be physically OK.

Authorities say the incident began around 12:30 p.m., when the inmate took a gun from a correctional officer who was watching him at the hospital about 40 miles west of Chicago.

Gengler says Salters was being held on charges related to a stolen vehicle and had been in the hospital since Monday.

