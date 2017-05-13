Tennessee Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash after vehicle drives into Cherokee Lake

Published:

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Tennessee Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal accident in Hawkins County after a vehicle crashed into Cherokee Lake Saturday afternoon.

According to police the driver, 20-year-old Austin Fleenor was killed in the accident.  It happened sometime around 2:00p.m. on Highway 11 W in Mooresburg.

According to police reports Fleenor was driving a 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup Truck. Reports say the truck was traveling Westbound on US Highway 11W, left the roadway and entered a large body of water. Police located Fleenor’s body in the water outside of the vehicle.

It is not known if he was wearing his seat belt.  The crash remains under investigation.

