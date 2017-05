GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL)- The new Publix in Greeneville is officially open for business.

The store opened bright and early Saturday morning and is the first Publix to open in the Tri-Cities region.

It is located on East Andrew Johnson Highway in the Fairgrounds Plaza.

The store is expected to employ around 100 people.

The grand opening festivities kicked off at 7a.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.