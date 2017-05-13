NWS confirms EF-0 tornado tore through Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – National Weather Service in Morristown arrived in Johnson County Saturday morning to investigate the damage in the Shady Valley community.

The NWS confirmed a tornado tore through the area.

Officials said that tornado’s path was about 40 yards wide and stretched about 250 yards — to put that in perspective that’s the length of two and half football fields.

They described it as a very small and brief tornado, staying on the ground for less than eight minutes.

Tornadoes are rated on a scale from EF-0 to EF-5. NWS officials estimate the highest wind speed from this tornado at 80 miles per hour, categorizing it as an EF-0.

Despite the rating, the storm still wreaked havoc on some homes.

“The roof is leaking, the receptacles have water coming out of them, and the floors are soaked. In my opinion, it’s a total loss,” said homeowner Howard Blevins.

Johnson County’s Emergency Management Operations Officer said there were no reports of injuries.

The NWS said the tornado caused widespread roof damage to two homes and destroyed two sheds and a carport structure.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.