JCPD search for man accused of trying to kidnap 10-year-old near bus stop

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Johnson City Police said in a news release late Friday night, they are searching for a man accused of trying to kidnap a 10-year-old girl on Thursday.

According to police the attempted abduction happened on the 2800 block of S. Roan Street as the girl was getting off the school bus, and walking toward her home.

JCPD officials said the man grabbed the girl’s wrist, but she was able to get away and run inside her home.

Police described the man as a white male, possibly in his early 40’s, with short brown hair and a short brown beard.

He is believed to be of medium build, approximately 5’9″ tall, and have pale skin.

The suspect was last seen wearing a red shirt and baggy blue jeans, and was seen driving off in an older model gold, or tan vehicle.

If you have any information that could help police you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 423-434-6158.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.