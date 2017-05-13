Hawkins County EMA: Landslide shuts down part of Hwy 70 N near Cave Springs

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- Hawkins County EMA Director Gary Murrell confirmed Saturday afternoon crews are on the scene of a land slide on Highway 70 N near Cave Springs.

Murrell said they responded to the landslide around 11 Saturday morning, and found a pile of rocks and debris laying on top of the roadway.

Highway 70 N is now closed between Highway 94 and Clinch Valley Road.

Murrell said fire crews, EMS, EMA, and TDOT are on scene.

At this time they are not sure if there are any injuries related to this landslide.

According to Murrell, it could be days before this portion of Highway 70 N is back open.

Murrell said the road is torn up underneath where the rocks fell, and at last check there were still signs of rocks coming down the mountain.

