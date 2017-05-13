Fatal crash reported in Sullivan Co. Friday morning, driver identified

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- Investigators have identified the driver involved in a single-vehicle fatal crash Friday morning.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the wreck in the Bloomingdale community at the intersection of Forrest View Road and Myron Street Friday just after 9a.m.

Saturday afternoon the sheriff’s office identified the person who died as Reba Musick of Kingsport.

Investigators said Musick’s car left the roadway, hit a utility pole, and landed in a creek.

Officials said Musick died at the hospital.

