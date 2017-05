KINGSPORT, TN- The Elizabethton baseball team defeated Sullivan South 3-1 on Saturday to win the District 1-AA championship.

South’s Trey Fields gave the Rebels an early lead with a solo home run to left in the first inning. But the Cyclones held South off the board the rest of the way, while putting up a run in the 3rd inning and two runs in the 4th inning.