Bucs split with Samford

JOHNSON CITY, TN- The ETSU baseball team was able to win the second game of the double header on Saturday against Samford as the Bucs dropped game one 6-2, but they came back in the second game 10-8 to force a rubber match on Sunday at Thomas Stadium.

Prior to the double header, Chris Cook (Kingsport, Tenn.) and Hagen Owenby (Knoxville, Tenn.) were recognized as the two Buccaneers recorded their 200th career hit this season. Cook tallied his 200th hit at Appalachian State where he smacked four hits in Boone, N.C., while Owenby logged his career milestone off a RBI single at The Citadel last Sunday. ETSU head coach Tony Skole and ETSU’s all-time hits leader Paul Hoilman presented a commemorative baseball to the duo for all their hard works and accomplishments.

Prior to the rubber match (12:45 p.m.) on Sunday, May 14, ETSU will recognize the 10 seniors on the roster down on the diamond at Thomas Stadium.

Courtesy: East Tennessee State Athletics