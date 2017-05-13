Bubba Wallace to race super late model at Short Track U.S. Nationals

BRISTOL, TN- Cars hit the highbanks at Bristol Motor Speedway Saturday for the second practice session ahead of next week’s Short Track U.S. Nationals.

Over one-hundred drivers from six classes took part in the open testing on Saturday. One of the racers, Xfinity Series driver Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. Bubba has raced many times at Bristol, but Saturday was Wallace’s first ever run in a super late model.

However, the reason he is driving in a super late model was due to a miscommunication with Fat Head Racing’s Jamie Yelton when he first decided he was competing at Bristol.

“I texted Jamie and I was like ‘hey, do you still have your late model stock stuff?’ and he’s like ‘yeah,” Wallace said. “I was like ‘cool, let’s put that together and lets run Bristol’ and he’s like ‘okay.’ Two weeks later he’s like, ‘alright man I got your super ready’ and I’m like ‘I said late model stock, not super.’ I said why not go out and try it, check something off the bucket list. It’s Bristol, it’s a short drive up, a lot of talent’s going to be here so hopefully we can rise to the top.”

Bubba’s number six car was fifth-quickest in the first practice and seventh-quickest in second practice, with a fast lap of 14.818 at 121.474.