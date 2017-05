KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL)- In Kingsport Saturday morning people dressed in pink and hit the pavement in the fight against breast cancer.

People of all ages showed up early for the 12th annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure.

Events began in Memorial Park around 8a.m., the race started at 9:30.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Susan G. Komen Foundation and it’s local affiliate.

