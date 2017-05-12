Vols Todd Kelly Jr. Named to 2017 Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List

een named to the 2017 Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List, which was announced by the Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation on Friday.

Kelly is one of 42 student-athletes named to the watch list. The list of the top defensive players in the country includes 17 linebackers, 14 defensive linemen and 11 defensive backs. The Pac-12 Conference has the most players on the Watch List with 10 followed by the ACC with nine, the Big Ten with eight, the SEC with six, the Big 12 with five, the AAC with two and two independents (Notre Dame and Navy).

To date, the Lott IMPACT Trophy has donated more than $1.3 million for various charities throughout the country, including more than $500,000 to universities.

The winner of the 14th annual Lott IMPACT Trophy will be announced at a banquet Dec. 10 at the Pacific Club in Newport Beach, Ca.

Named after Pro Football Hall of Fame member, Ronnie Lott, The Lott IMPACT Trophy is awarded to college football’s Defensive IMPACT Player of the Year. Founded in 2004 by The Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation, The Lott Trophy is the first and only college football award to equally recognize athletic performance and the personal character attributes of the player. The Lott Trophy is given to the player who exhibits the same characteristics Lott embodied during his distinguished career: Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.

Voters for the award include selected members of the national media, previous finalists, the Board of Directors of the Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation and a distinguished group of former college football head coaches. To date, the Foundation has donated more than $1.1 million to various charities throughout the country. The 14th annual Lott IMPACT Trophy Awards will be held Dec. 10 at The Pacific Club in Newport Beach, California. For more information on The Lott Trophy visit: www.LottImpactTrophy.org

2017 Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List Nominees

Marcus Allen, S, Penn State

Quin Blanding, S, Virginia

Jason Cabinda, LB, Penn State

Sean Chandler, S, Temple

Jack Cichy, LB, Wisconsin

Koron Crump, LB, Arizona State

Duke Ejiofor, DE, Wake Forest

Bryon Fields, CB, Duke

Zaire Franklin, LB, Syracuse

Micah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama

Porter Gustin, DE, USC

Brecklyn Hager, DE, Texas

Chase Hansen, S, Utah

Marquis Haynes, DE, Ole Miss

Sam Hubbard, DE, Ohio State

Josey Jewell, LB, Iowa

Joshua Kalu, S, Nebraska

Todd Kelly Jr., S, Tennessee

Micah Kiser, LB, Virginia

Christian LaCouture, DE, LSU

Harold Landry, DE, Boston College

Tyquan Lewis, DE, Ohio State

Courtney Love, LB, Kentucky

Hercules Mata’afa, DE, Washington State

Derek McCartney, LB, Colorado

Airius Moore, LB, North Carolina State

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, LB, Oklahoma

Ed Oliver, DL, Houston

D.J. Palmore, LB, Navy

Harrison Phillips, DL, Stanford

D.J. Reed, DB, Kansas State

Cameron Saffle, DE, Cal

Tegray Scales, LB, Indiana Cameron Smith, LB, USC

K.J. Smith, DE, Baylor

Ty Summers, LB, TCU

Drue Tranquill, S, Notre Dame

Azeem Victor, LB, Washington

Jordan Whitehead, S, Pitt

Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

Tre Williams, LB, Auburn

Kenny Young, LB, UCLA

Previous Winners of the Lott IMPACT Trophy

2004 – David Pollack, Georgia

2005 – DeMeco Ryans, Alabama

2006 – Dante Hughes, Cal

2007 – Glenn Dorsey, LSU

2008 – James Laurinaitis, Ohio State

2009 – Jerry Hughes, TCU

2010 – J.J. Watt, Wisconsin

2011 – Luke Kuechly, Boston College

2012 – Manti Te’o, Notre Dame

2013 – Anthony Barr, UCLA

2014 – Eric Kendricks, UCLA

2015 – Carl Nassib, Penn State

2016 – Jabrill Peppers, Michigan