Van Morrison to receive lifetime award at Americana Awards

By Published:
Van Morrison attends the 46th Annual Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at the Marriott Marquis on Thursday, June 18, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Grammy winning Irish singer-songwriter Van Morrison, who wrote songs like “Brown Eyed Girl” and “Wild Night,” will receive a lifetime achievement award for songwriting at the Americana Honors and Awards show on Sept. 13.

The Americana Music Association announced on Friday that Morrison will also headline a concert the following night as a part of the Americana Festival.

Morrison rose to prominence in the ’60s as the lead singer of the Northern Irish band Them, known for their song “Gloria.” As a solo singer, he combined soul, R&B, Celtic folk and jazz with mysticism. He is a member of the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame.

Americana Music Association Executive Director Jed Hilly said Morrison “created a catalog of music that has served as a soundtrack for our lives.”

