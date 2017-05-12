Heavy rain and damage reported throughout Northeast TN following storms

TRI-CITIES, TN (WJHL) –  A Doppler indicated tornado warning was issued Friday afternoon for three Northeast Tennessee counties and a thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

The tornado warning expired at 2:45 p.m. Friday.

Hail was reported in part of the area, as well as rain fall totals anywhere from 1 to 2.5 inches in spots.

Localized flooding was also reported throughout the region, including in Sullivan and Washington counties.

The Shady Valley community in Johnson County had reported storm damage. The National Weather Service in Morristown will be investigating the damage sometime tomorrow.

PHOTO: Weather damage and flooding in Northeast TN

