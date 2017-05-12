Titans sign sixth-round pick, 3 seventh-round selections

By Published:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee Titans have signed sixth-round draft pick Corey Levin of Chattanooga and three seventh-round selections to contracts.

The team announced Friday it has signed Levin and outside linebacker Josh Carraway, offensive tackle Brad Seaton and running back Khalfani Muhammad.

Levin is projected to play either center or guard for the Titans. He started 51 games at Chattanooga while playing both guard and tackle.

Carraway posted 17 sacks over his final two seasons at TCU. Seaton played 33 games for Villanova at left tackle.

Muhammad gained 4,575 career all-purpose yards at California. He rushed for 2,073 yards, had 571 yards receiving and also gained 1,931 yards via kickoff returns.

The Titans have five other draft picks still unsigned.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s