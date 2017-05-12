WATCH LIVE: Press Secretary Sean Spicer to hold White House briefing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and the FBI (all times local):

12:20 p.m.

The nation’s former top spy is pushing back against President Donald Trump’s tweeting.

The president tweeted Friday that when former National Intelligence Director James Clapper “says there is no collusion” between the Trump campaign and the Russians, then when does the “witch hunt” end?

Trump was referring to Clapper saying that there was no evidence of collusion included in the intelligence agencies’ report on Russian interference in the election. That assessment was released before Trump took office.

Clapper, who retired in January, says he didn’t know about the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation into possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Clapper says he does not know if there’s evidence of collusion or not because he was not privy to that FBI probe, nor should he have been.

12:35 p.m.

An associate of fired FBI director James Comey confirms President Donald Trump asked for Comey’s loyalty during a White House dinner in January.

The associate with knowledge of the conversation says Friday that an account of the conversation in the New York Times is accurate.

During the dinner, Comey refused to pledge his loyalty and instead offered the president his honesty.

The White House has disputed this account. Trump told NBC News Thursday that Comey assured Trump twice during a dinner and again by telephone that he isn’t under investigation.

The FBI is probing Russia’s influence in the 2016 presidential election and any possible ties to Trump’s campaign.

Comey hasn’t commented publicly since he was dismissed. The associate spoke on condition of anonymity to disclose details of a private conversation.

11:10 a.m.

The No. 2 Senate Democrat, Dick Durbin of Illinois, says President Donald Trump is “dangerous.”

Durbin says Trump is “dangerous because he may be obstructing justice” in the investigation of Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election and possible ties to Trump’s own campaign.

And, Durbin says, “his credibility has been destroyed.”

Durbin says: “When you’re the leader of the free world you need to be credible” — in your own country and around the world. The Illinois Democrat says Trump has lost credibility, given his firing of FBI Director James Comey and a constantly shifting explanation for why it happened.

Durbin made his comments Friday on “Morning Joe” on MSNBC.

10:10 a.m.

President Donald Trump’s lawyers say a review of his last 10 years of tax returns do not reflect “any income of any type from Russian sources,” with some exceptions.

The lawyers did not release copies of Trump’s tax returns so The Associated Press cannot independently verify their conclusions.

The letter says there is no equity investment by Russians in entities controlled by Trump or debt owed by Trump to Russian lenders. It does reflect income from the 2013 Miss Universe pageant held in Moscow and a property sold to a Russian billionaire in 2008 for $95 million.

The White House says Trump asked his lawyers for a letter following a request from Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, who heads one of the congressional committees investigating Russia’s interference in last year’s election.

8:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump is warning that former FBI Director James Comey “better hope” that there are no “tapes” of their conversations.

Trump tweeted Friday, “James Comey better hope that there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!”

Trump fired Comey on Tuesday, later saying that “he wasn’t doing a good job.”

In the termination letter to Comey, Trump thanked him for telling the president “three times” that he personally is not under investigation for collusion with Russia during his 2016 campaign.

Trump said in an NBC News interview Thursday that Comey told him once over dinner and twice by telephone that he isn’t under investigation.

Comey has not commented since he was fired.

8:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump is reiterating his view that reports about collusion with the Russian government by members of his 2016 campaign are “fabricated.”

The president tweeted early Friday that “Again, the story that there was collusion between the Russians & Trump campaign was fabricated by Dems as an excuse for losing the election.”

He added, “The Fake Media is working overtime today!”

In an interview with NBC News Thursday, Trump said he asked FBI Director James Comey point-blank if he was under investigation and was assured three times he was not.

Trump sent Comey a letter Tuesday firing him. In it, he thanked Comey for the three assurances.

Trump showed no concern that the request might be viewed as interference in an active FBI probe.

8:20 a.m.

President Donald Trump says his busy schedule makes it “not possible” for his staff to speak at the podium with “perfect accuracy.”

Trump on Friday defended the struggle by his administration to come up with a consistent timeline and rationale for the abrupt firing of FBI Director James Comey this week.

Trump tweeted, “As a very active President with lots of things happening, it is not possible for my surrogates to stand at podium with perfect accuracy!”

He added, “Maybe the best thing to do would be to cancel all future ‘press briefings’ and hand out written responses for the sake of accuracy???”

The president’s advisers said Trump fired Comey in response to a recommendation by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, then said Trump had planned to fire Comey regardless.

3:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump is contradicting previous White House explanations for the firing of James Comey as FBI director.

Trump says in an interview with NBC News that he had planned to fire Comey all along, regardless of the recommendations of top Justice Department officials.

Initially the White House cited a Justice Department memo criticizing Comey’s handling of last year’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails as the impetus for Trump’s decision.

On Capitol Hill, acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe strongly disputed the White House’s assertion that Comey had been fired in part because Comey had lost the confidence of the FBI’s rank-and-file.

In the NBC interview, Trump derided Comey as a “showboat” and “grandstander” and said Comey had left the FBI in “virtual turmoil.”