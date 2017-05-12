State Building Commission approves design development for ETSU’s new fine arts center

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – On Thursday night, East Tennessee State University received approval from the State Building Commission for design development of their new fine arts center.

This was the last obstacle in the way of moving forward with plans to build the new facility.

The plans that were approved will operate on a $52.3 million budget.

The building will hold a main auditorium of 1,200 seats along with a 200 seat recital hall, as well as spaces for classrooms, offices and educational training spaces.

ETSU Chief Operating Officer Jeremy Ross said that it is because of the aid offered by Johnson City, Washington County and other community donors that this building will be able to offer such extensive benefits.

“The location of the building, the size of the building and the conceptual programming nature of the building will certainly serve our students at East Tennessee State University, but it will be enhanced to allow access to everyone in the community,” Ross said.

The university hopes to begin construction by September and are tentatively planning to complete construction by Fall 2019.

