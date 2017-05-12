Small plane crashes in Kentucky; Multiple deaths reported

WKRN web staff Published:
(Courtesy: Christian County Sheriff’s Office)

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) – Emergency crews responded to a plane crash in Kentucky Friday afternoon.

It happened before 1 p.m. near the 8000 block of Shurdan Creek Road near Hopkinsville, about 80 miles northwest of Nashville.

Multiple people were killed, although it’s unknown how many were onboard at the time of the crash, according to Deputy Chris Miller with the Christian County Sheriff’s Office.

(Courtesy: Christian County Sheriff’s Office)

The plane was identified by the Federal Aviation Administration as a Beechcraft Bonanza BE36, a small single-engine aircraft with six seats.

The FAA told News 2 officials on the scene the wreckage is spread over a wide area.

The National Transportation Safety Board announced via Twitter they’re also investigating the crash.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s