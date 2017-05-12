Small plane crashes in Kentucky; Multiple deaths reported

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) – Emergency crews responded to a plane crash in Kentucky Friday afternoon.

It happened before 1 p.m. near the 8000 block of Shurdan Creek Road near Hopkinsville, about 80 miles northwest of Nashville.

Multiple people were killed, although it’s unknown how many were onboard at the time of the crash, according to Deputy Chris Miller with the Christian County Sheriff’s Office.

The plane was identified by the Federal Aviation Administration as a Beechcraft Bonanza BE36, a small single-engine aircraft with six seats.

The FAA told News 2 officials on the scene the wreckage is spread over a wide area.

The National Transportation Safety Board announced via Twitter they’re also investigating the crash.