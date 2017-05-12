Publix grocery store set to open 7 a.m. Saturday

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Saturday morning is the day that many people in Greeneville have been waiting for.

The new Publix grocery store will open its doors to the public for the first time.

The opening is set for 7 a.m.

Media along with special guest were invited to take a tour of the new facility and sample some of the items Publix offers Friday morning.

Publix says it prides itself on being a member of the community.

Before the tour started, Publix spokesperson Kim Reynolds presented a check to 2nd Harvest Food Bank in the amount of $2500.

Reynolds said, “Being involved as responsible citizens is so important to Publix. It’s what we were founded on and it’s so important as part of our mission statement in fact.”

The grocery store is located on East Andrew Johnson Highway, in the Fairgrounds Plaza.

The supermarket has brought more than 100 new jobs to the region.

The new 45,000 square foot store also has a pharmacy with a drive-thru.

The store says that their mission is to provide customers with a shopping experience like no other.

“At Publix really our priority is to provide legendary customer service. To provide a shopping experience that is really convenient and enjoyable for customers”, Reynolds said.

