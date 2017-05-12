Massive tree uproots, narrowly misses home on Bristol Caverns Road during storm

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Rouse family was sitting inside their home on Bristol Caverns Highway listening as the storm reached their neighborhood when a massive tree uprooted and made its way across the family’s front yard just feet away from a gasoline tank.

Lidany Rouse told us this happened around 2:30 p.m., just as she was about to come outside to listen to the storm on her front patio.

Rouse said she feels lucky she wasn’t there when the tree uprooted, but described what she saw and heard.

“Next thing I know I’m hearing this crack and I came to the window thinking, ‘Oh no. The tree is coming in the window,'”Rouse said. “I noticed that it didn’t and I went downstairs to look and I saw it at the front door, and I thought the bedroom downstairs was gone. The house is fine.”

The family said they are lucky to be safe and their house is fine, but said it all could have been a lot worse.

