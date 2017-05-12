Long-time owner of Masengill’s Specialty Shop announces business is closing

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A long-time business that has been in downtown Johnson City has announced they are closing up shop.

Masengill’s Specialty Shop first opened its doors in 1916.

The business sells men’s and women’s clothes, jewelry, and shoes.

They also specialize in wedding attire.

Ambers Wilson bought the shop in 1958 after the original owner passed away.

He attributes his success to the Lord above and the loyalty of his customers.

“I don’t attribute anything I’ve done, the Lord’s been good to us. The customers have been faithful. We’ve been blessed”, Wilson said.

Wilson said what made his shop different was the quality of the product he sells and the attention to detail when it comes to customer service.

There has not been a date set for the doors to close.

Wilson said he just focusing on liquidating his inventory at the moment.

