Johnson City man facing multiple charges after reportedly failing to stop

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Police say a man who evaded a traffic stop last Saturday in Johnson City is now behind bars.

A report says last weekend police tried to stop a blue Mazda 6 around 10:11 p.m., but it failed to stop.

Police further determined the car belonged to Wesley Clouse, 21. He was arrested on Tuesday night around 3:00 a.m.

He has been charged with evading arrest, driving on a revoked license, running a stop sign and running a red light. In addition, police said Clouse had an active warrant for violation of probation in Washington County.

Clouse was taken to the Washington County Detention Center where he is being held on a $2,000 bond.