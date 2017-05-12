Hunter Elem. holds Dreaming for the Cure Walkathon for cystic fibrosis research

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – For the fourth year in a row, Hunter Elementary School in Elizabethton held a walkathon to raise money for cystic fibrosis research.

The Dreaming for the Cure Walkathon started after a Hunter Elementary student suffering from cystic fibrosis passed away.

“We have raised $60,000 towards the research for cystic fibrosis and this year, in addition to the past $60,000, we are going to be over $10,000 this year,” Amanda Barnett, kindergarten teacher at Hunter Elementary, said.

As Cystic Fibrosis continues to impact students in the area, teachers at Hunter Elementary are trying to raise awareness and teach their students to care about others at the same time.

“I feel like it’s teaching them (the students) to love one another and show the care for others that we’re supposed to have,” Barnett said. “We have to teach all these standards for academics and … I believe they are learning just as much from doing things like this. They understand the importance of loving one another and that this life isn’t all about them. It’s about others and caring for them and loving on them and reaching out to them.”

