Flowers HR, 4 RBIs, Braves end 6-game skid, beat Marlins 8-4

By Published:

By CHRISTOPHER STOCK
Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) – Tyler Flowers homered and drove in four runs to help the Atlanta Braves end a six-game losing streak by beating the Miami Marlins 8-4 Friday night.

Flowers and Brandon Phillips each hit two-run singles during a six-run burst in the seventh inning that made it 8-1.

Mike Foltynewicz (1-4) allowed one run in six innings.

J.T. Realmuto, Justin Bour and Derek Dietrich hit home runs for the Marlins, who have lost four straight.

Jose Urena (1-1) gave up two runs in six innings.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s