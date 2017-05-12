Flowers HR, 4 RBIs, Braves end 6-game skid, beat Marlins 8-4

By CHRISTOPHER STOCK

Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) – Tyler Flowers homered and drove in four runs to help the Atlanta Braves end a six-game losing streak by beating the Miami Marlins 8-4 Friday night.

Flowers and Brandon Phillips each hit two-run singles during a six-run burst in the seventh inning that made it 8-1.

Mike Foltynewicz (1-4) allowed one run in six innings.

J.T. Realmuto, Justin Bour and Derek Dietrich hit home runs for the Marlins, who have lost four straight.

Jose Urena (1-1) gave up two runs in six innings.