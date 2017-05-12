ETSU Track & Field posts a pair of 4th-place finishes at SoCon Meet

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (May 12, 2017) – The East Tennessee State men’s and women’s track and field program wrapped up the 2017 Southern Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships Friday with both the men’s and women’s teams earning fourth-place team finishes at the Samford Track and Soccer Stadium.

The Buccaneers will head back to Johnson City with five SoCon individual titles, nine all-conference performers while sophomore Kyra Atkins (Greer, S.C.) and sophomore Ben Johnson (Nashville, Tenn.) were named the meet’s Most Outstanding Athletes, after being the top-scoring male and female athletes.

The ETSU men placed fourth with 129 points while the women also placed fourth with a point total of 89. Western Carolina won the men’s championship while host school Samford won the women’s championship.

On day two of the SoCon Championships, sophomore Kyra Atkins (Greer, S.C.) was the highlight of the day for the Bucs as she claimed two SoCon titles. Her first title came in the 100mH where Atkins broke the SoCon Track and ETSU school record with a time of 13.25. It is the second straight year Atkins has claimed the 100mH SoCon title.

Later in the day Atkins won her second SoCon title in the 200-meter dash after posting a time of 23.86. For the second straight outdoor season the Greer, S.C., native has won two individual titles at the outdoor championships.

On the men’s side, the blue and gold had two in the top five in the 1500m as freshman Adam Bradtmueller (Sarasota, Fla.) placed third with a time of 3:56.85 to earn SoCon All-Freshman honors. Right behind Bradtmueller in fourth place was fellow freshman Josh Routh (Gray, Tenn.) who also earned All-Freshman honors by running a time of 3:57.33.

Sophomore Lamisha Simmons (Dania Beach, Fla.) earned All-SoCon honors in two events on day two as Simmons placed third in the 100mH with a time of 13.86 to earn the recognition. Simmons also earned all-conference honors after running a time of 1:02.81 in the 400mH to place third.

ETSU had two in the top five in the 100m dash as senior Matt Moore (Oak Ridge, Tenn.) finished third with a time of 10.59 to earn All-SoCon honors. Close behind Moore was junior Patrick Taylor (Chattanooga, Tenn.) in fifth with a time of 10.75. Taylor went on to earn all-conference honors in the 200m after placing third in the event with a time of 21.51.

In one of the final events of the day senior Victoria Hutchens (Stuart, Va.) placed eighth in the women’s 5000m run with a time of 18:17.96 while the men’s 4x400m relay team finished on the podium in third with a time of 3:17.28.

Multiple members of the ETSU track and field program will have a week off to prepare for the NCAA East Preliminaries, May 25-27 in Lexington, Ky. The top 48 times in the East Region will head to the prelims with the top 12 times from each event of the prelims advancing to the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Ore., June 7-10.

ETSU Notables:

MEN:

• Nathan Rivera finished fourth in the decathlon with a point total of 5,552

• Tyler Houston ran a time of 56.89 in the 400mH to finish fourth

• In the 5000m, Simeon Roberts just missed out on All-SoCon honors after running a time of 14:44.11

WOMEN:

• ETSU had two in the top ten in the 1500m as Kaitlyn Lay finished fourth with a mark of 4:41.41 while Katie Hirko finished fifth with a time of 4:43.37

• Katrina Seymour finished second in the 400m after running a time of 55.44

• In the 100m dash, Kiana Davis finished in fourth place with a time of 11.84.