ETSU tennis falls to No. 20 South Carolina in NCAA Tournament

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (May 12, 2017) – Making its 11th straight NCAA appearance, the ETSU men’s tennis team fell 5-0 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to No. 20 South Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday morning.

Due to heavy rain that came through the area, the postseason match was delayed an hour to let the courts dry at the Cone-Kenfield Tennis Center on the campus of the University of North Carolina.

After the courts dried, the Gamecocks rushed out to an early 1-0 team lead as they won the first two doubles matches 6-1 and 6-2. Miguel Este (Caracas, Venezuela) and David Biosca (Sant Fruitos de Bage, Spain) tried to claim a doubles match, but the head-to-head match with Alex Fennell and Gabriel Friedrich went unfinished at 3-3.

South Carolina kept its momentum as Andrew Schafer and Yancy Dennis claimed the first two singles matches in straight sets. The decisive match point came out of the No. 5 flight as David Gonzalez (Barcelona, Spain) was out-dueled in three sets by Fennell, 2-6, 6-0, 6-1.

Robert Herrera (Barcelona, Spain) gave No. 71 Harrison O’Keefe stiff competition, but the Buccaneer was defeated 7-6 (8-6), 6-4. Biosca was one of the two Buccaneers to win a set as he won the first set 6-3 over No. 49 Friedrich in the No. 1 flight. With the game tied at 4-4 in the second set, Biosca’s match went unfinished due to nationally ranked South Carolina claiming the match point.

ETSU concludes its season at 16-8 while South Carolina advances to 21-6. The Gamecocks will advance to play the winner of North Carolina-VCU at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 13 in Chapel Hill.

Results

Doubles

#13 Harrison O’Keefe/Yancy Dennis (SC) def. Diego Nunez/Robert Herrera (ETSU) 6-2 Alex Fennell/Gabriel Friedrich (SC) vs. David Biosca/Miguel Este (ETSU) 3-3, unfinished Paul Jubb/Thomas Mayronne (SC) def. Wenceslao Albin/David Gonzalez (ETSU) 6-1

Order of finish: 3,1

Singles

David Biosca (ETSU) vs. #49 Gabriel Friedrich (SC) 6-3, 4-4, unfinished #71 Harrison O’Keefe (SC) def. Robert Herrera (ETSU) 7-6 (8-6), 6-4 Andrew Schafer (SC) def. Diego Nunez (ETSU) 6-3, 6-1 Yancy Dennis (SC) def. Miguel Este (ETSU) 6-1, 6-3 Alex Fennell (SC) def. David Gonzalez (ETSU) 2-6, 6-0, 6-1 Paul Jubb (SC) vs. Wenceslao Albin (ETSU) 6-4, 3-6, 5-0, unfinished

Order of finish: 3,4,5,2