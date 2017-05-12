ETSU Baseball Series Opener vs. Samford Postponed

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (May 12, 2017) – Due to pending inclement weather in the Tri-Cities region, the ETSU Baseball series opener against Samford is postponed.

The Bucs and Bulldogs will play a doubleheader tomorrow inside Thomas Stadium beginning at 1:00 p.m. followed by the second game of the series.

ETSU will play the final game of the series on Sunday, May 14 at 1:00 p.m. inside Thomas Stadium. It will also be Senior Day as the Buccaneers recognize 10 members who will be playing their final Southern Conference home game.