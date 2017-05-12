Digital scales with ‘white residue’ allegedly found during Johnson City traffic stop

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Jonnson City police arrested a man early Thursday morning after noticing the license plate did not match his vehicle.

Police arrested him around 3:30 a.m. on University Parkway.

Police said 35-year-old Paul B. Dean was stopped in a green GMC Jimmy. Officers asked him if there was anything illegal in his truck, but Dean reportedly admitted to only having some syringes.

Police said they had cause to search the truck and they found two digital scales with a white residue on them. Police also found out that Dean had an active warrant in Washington County.

It’s reported that police found a used syringe in his sock and a large sum of money in his pockets.

Dean was taken to the Washington County Detention Center where jailers also found a “felony” amount of methamphetamine in his sock.

He has been charged with felony possession of methamphetamine for resale, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license and improper display of registration.

Dean is being held in the Washington County Detention Center where he is being held on a 12,000 bond.