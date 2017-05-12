Crews prepare for opening day at Dollywood’s Splash Country

PIGEON FORGE (WATE) – Dollywood’s Splash Country is gearing up to open for the 2017 season this weekend. Nestled in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, more than two dozen slides and thrill rides await your arrival.

“Over the opening weekend, we’ll have thousands of guests come in and start their summer with us,” said Wes Ramey, the spokesperson for Dollywood.

Splash Country is celebrating its 17th season. Whether you dare to take a drop or coast along the lazy river, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. But to get the park ready for opening weekend, the water has to be cleaned and the landscape has to be tidied up.

“Our crews have been working for weeks. They’ve been walking the water slides, making sure everything is perfect with them. They’ve been doing all of their inspections,” said Ramey.

It takes a lot of hard work to get 35 attractions up and running.

Ramey adds, “We’re doing this for them to have a good time, to see that on their faces is really fun.”

One of this biggest excitements this year is a brand new slide debuting at the park. The wait is over for the Tailspin Racer. At five stories tall, guests will race along a football field length track.

“It’s the racing element that I think our guests will enjoy to be able to challenge their families and friends to race down that slide,” said Ramey.

Lights on each lane will turn from red to green, signaling the start of the race. Six people at a time will be able to travel down the track by laying on top of mats to spirall through the high-speed aquatubes. It’s an all-out competition and it is also just some of the fun you’ll have at Splash Country.

Ramey said, “We can create a lot of memories for families here in the summer.”

Test the waters for yourself when the park opens up from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. on Saturday.