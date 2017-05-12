Contractor completes work after sewage dumped into North Fork Holston River

SCOTT COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Public service workers in Scott County said no more sewage is leaking after a crane collapse cause thousands of gallons of sewage to be dumped into the North Fork Holston River.

According to Mike Dishman with the Scott County Public Service Authority, the project to repair the damage is fixed.

Dishman told News Channel 11 they hired a contractor to replace and reset manholes. In addition, they poured rock and gravel and even replaced pipes.

Officials say took six days to complete the fix.

