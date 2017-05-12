Central Elementary guitar auction raises $5,000 for county music program

CARTER COUNTY (WJHL) – Some of the biggest names in the music industry attracted a large crowd to Central Elementary Thursday as dozens of items were auctioned off for a good cause.

Music legends like Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood and Chris Stapleton were among the dozens of artists who signed guitars to help Carter County Schools.

Back in January, guitars meant for Carter County students spilled out of a truck in Elizabethton. Central Elementary’s principal was driving the truck and he said people just started taking them.

They’ve all been recovered and with extra donations the Carter County School System actually ended up with even more guitars.

That gave them the idea to see if they could get some music stars to sign the guitars and auction them off and their plan worked.

Other music stars like, Kenny Rogers, Patty Loveless, Tanya Tucker and even The Beach Boys signed guitars as well.

A Dolly Parton signed guitar sold for $520 and Hank Williams Junior $450. Other items like gift baskets, jewelery and even sports equipment were also auctioned off.

Organizers said 500 tickets for a barbeque dinner were sold then the bidding got started. Teachers and families in the room were thrilled.

“These people we feel like are part of our families and so to have that special you know momento that they’ve signed, that’s a treasure,” Organizer and teacher, Dawn Taylor said.

People were also bidding online through Ebay, hoping to get their hands on a guitar signed by their favorite music star.

The event raised nearly $5,000 to benefit students across the county through the Guitar Music Education Program in Carter County.

The school is planning a similar auction in the fall with guitars signed by artists like Alice Cooper and Smash Mouth.

