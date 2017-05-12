Carbon monoxide death reported in Kingsport; Family members treated for exposure

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – The Kingsport Fire Department says a barking dog may have saved the lives of family members after a person died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Barry Brickey, public information officer for the KFD, says first responders were called to a home Friday morning in the 1100 block of Myrtle Street to check on an unconscious person. The family member who called for help had been awakened by their barking dog.

When firefighters and EMS crews arrived they found a generator inside the basement of the home.

The generator had been in the home due to a lack of power.

A person died as a result of the poisoning.

Three other family members, including a small child, were transported to the local hospital for treatment of CO poisoning.

Two KFD firefighters were also taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The fire department warns that a generator should be used in a well-ventilated location outdoors away from windows, doors and vent openings.

See also: Carter County father, son likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning