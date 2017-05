(WJHL) – Back by popular demand at Burger King is the mac-n-cheese Cheetos. Burger King says customers wanted them, so customers will get them again.

They’re made of mac n’ cheese, deep fried into Cheeto-shaped sticks. Then, they’re covered with crispy Cheetos flavoring.

The mashup first rolled out last June– and quickly sold out.

They’ll be available again starting May 18th so mark your calendars.