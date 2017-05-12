Bellafina Chocolates selling Mother’s Day gifts to benefit Tri-Cities families

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL)- With Mother’s Day coming up on Sunday, Bellafina Chocolates is making gifts for a good cause.

Bellafina Chocolates is putting together a special Mother’s Day gourmet truffles gift set featuring hand painted art by Myra Phipps. She is a survivor of domestic violence and said she aims to bring hope to others through her artwork.

All proceeds from the gift sets benefit Families Free, a faith-oriented organization in the Tri-Cities that provides treatment and intervention to women affected by substance abuse, incarceration, and domestic violence.

Phipps said Familes Frees helped her find recovery and healing from domestic violence. She said an act of domestic violence left unable to paint with her right hand. She said Families Free helped her gain confidence and she taught herself to paint with her left hand.

Friday you can pick up some of Mrya’s artwork at Bellafina Chocolates or one of her hand-painted boxes of chocolates.

Bellafina Chocolates is an artisan chocolate company and 100 percent of its profits benefit charities helping children threatened by disease, poverty, abuse, or neglect. The company is run entirely by volunteers, plus the paid positions added to help women recovering from addiction, incarceration, abuse, or other personal struggles.

Bellafina will be open Friday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. . It is located at 123 Cherokee Street in Downtown Kingsport.