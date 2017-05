There’s nothing so simple as a good meat loaf. Until Chef Joe gets involved, that is. This week he’s complicating the making of a meatloaf with a Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf!

It’s different from his Bacon Bomb, and has an absolutely wonderful taste, especially since it also uses a good barbeque sauce and bacon minced with onion and garlic in the mix. For more, visit Food City’s website.

Recipe:Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf