25th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive happening this weekend

(WJHL) – This weekend, you can help feed the less fortunate in our community and you don’t even have to leave your house.

Saturday marks the 25th annual Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

It is the largest food drive of the year for Second Harvest Food Bank.

Last year, members of our community donated more than 93 thousand pounds of food.

Area letter carriers encourage everyone to participate in the event.

As you prepare your Stamp Out Hunger donation, keep in mind your letter carriers can only collect non-perishable food items and they cannot accept anything packaged in glass.

