12th annual Tri-Cities Race for the Cure happening in Kingsport Saturday

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Thousands of people will lace up their shoes and hit the pavement Saturday at the 12th annual Tri-Cities Race for the Cure in Kingsport.

Breast cancer survivors will lead the way as the Tri-Cities community comes together to raise crucial funding that goes back to Susan G. Komen for breast cancer research and patient assistance programs.

The survivor celebration begins bright and early at 8 a.m. at Memorial Park.

The 5K and one-mile race kicks off at 9:30 a.m. on Fort Henry Drive across from Dobyns-Bennett.

If you’re traveling through Kingsport Saturday morning, keep in mind the area of Fort Henry Drive from East Center Street to Eastman Road will be closed until around 1 p.m.

